Grand Forks woman resolves assault charge, avoids trial

The accused pleaded guilty to an offense under the Motor Vehicle Act

A Grand Forks woman resolved an assault charge by pleading guilty to a lesser offense at the city courthouse Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Sherry Langevin-Hughes, 61, was charged in April 2020 with one count of assaulting a peace officer and a separate count of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, both stemming from an alleged incident the month before. A related charge of causing fear of injury or damage to another person ended in a stay of proceedings in June, according to online court records.

Appearing before Provincial Judge Robert Brown on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth agreed to dispose of the second count if the accused pleaded guilty to failing to stop when requested by police, an offense listed under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Accepting the offer, Langevin-Hughes then entered a guilty plea through duty counsel, Tyleen Underwood, avoiding a trial set for the following day.

Rebecca Smyth told Judge Robert Brown that Langevin-Hughes had been “involved in an altercation with a civilian” on March 17, 2020 and that she initially refused to pull over for a Grand Forks Mountie who was standing on a road.

“She was in her motor vehicle at the time and, when she didn’t want to speak to police, she moved her vehicle and the officer was in the way. But then, she stopped almost immediately,” Smyth explained.

Accepting Smyth’s summation that the incident was “a very small event,” Brown fined Langevin-Hughes $450 under Section 73 of the MVA, adding a victim surcharge of $67.50.

Smyth then directed a stay of proceedings on count one of the information.

