Grand Forks woman pleads not guilty to assaulting peace officers

The alleged assaults took place in March 2020

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo

A city woman pleaded not guilty in Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12, to two charges of assaulting a peace officer in connection with an incident that occurred on March 17, 2020. The accused, Sherry Langevin-Hughes, entered her pleas through her legal counsel, who reached the court via phone.

The Crown is also seeking to impose a peace bond for Langevin-Hughes in connection with a charge of fear of injury/damage by another person.

Judge Phillip Seagram ordered the court to fix a trial date for Langevin-Hughes’ assault charges on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The judge agreed to defence counsel’s request that the accused be tried by a separate judge regarding the Crown’s application for a peace bond.

