Grand Forks set to host conference on substance use

The Compassion in Action Community Conference will be held in Grand Forks on June 24 and 25

The two-day conference will provide education on substance use and mental health for families. (Photo courtesy of Paul Archer)

The Compassion in Action Community Conference will be held in Grand Forks on June 24 and 25.

The conference is an educational opportunity to learn about the overdose crisis from experts.

Areas of focus at the conference are substance use treatment, mental health care, public healthcare, and local support for families. The conference’s purpose is to provide education on how to keep families safer and reduce harms due to substance abuse.

Leslie McBain will be one of the conference speakers. McBain is the co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, and Family Engagement Lead with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

McBain lost her son to a drug overdose several years ago, and founded Moms Stop the Harm along with other parents and family members to create a provincial support group for families.

West Kootenay nurse practitioner Zak Matieschyn will be at the conference to speak about the best ways to treat substance use and the reasons behind addiction.

Ashley Cole will lead a workshop at the event and advocate for more services for the Grand Forks community. Cole is the Community Engagement Lead with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

The conference will be held at the USCC Community Centre. For more information or to register visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/compassion-in-action-conference-tickets-345099561077

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, please reach out to friends, family, a doctor, or connect with your local mental health office at 310-MHSU for support.

There is also support available through ANKORS West at 250-505-5506.

To access support groups for families who have lost loved ones or have family members using substances please visit the Moms Stop the Harm website or contact holdinghopewestkootenays@gmail.com

READ MORE: More than 150 students take part in Boundary science fairs

READ MORE: 215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityEventsNews