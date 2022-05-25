More than 150 students take part in Boundary science fairs

More than 140 students across the Boundary took part in two science fairs, held by BCSS (May 11) and GFSS (May 12). Photos courtesy Peter Scott.

Recently, Boundary Central Secondary School and Grand Forks Secondary School hosted a pair of district science fairs, on one in the west, one in the east. The BCSS fair was May 11, and the GFSS fair was May 12.

The two science fairs were held to accommodate all the participating students, from across School District 51 from Big White Community School all the way to Christina Lake.

More than 70 students from Grades 3-7 at both events, for a total of more than 140 students across the Boundary.

Photos courtesy Peter Scott