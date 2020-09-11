The official who gave the order said it’s important to secure garbage and other bear attractants at this time of year. (file photo)

Grand Forks residents told to pick up trash attracting bears to Eagle Ridge trail

The order was given by a wildlife official who lives in Grand Forks

Residents at a North Fork home have been directed to clean up trash left on their property that was attracting bears to a nearby section of the Great Trail (formerly Trans Canada).

Conservation officer (CO) Kyle Bueckert confirmed Friday, Sept. 11, that he issued the dangerous wildlife protection order after investigating a complaint filed Labour Day Monday by an avid trail-user who lives in Grand Forks. The residents must properly store and secure their garbage and recycling or he said they may be fined.

READ MORE: Cougar kills fawn next to home of Grand Forks wildlife official

READ MORE: Grand Forks conservation officer buys groceries for quarantined snowbirds

Garbage, including soiled diapers, was left festering in the residents’ yard near a section of the trail at Eagle Ridge, according to the complainant, who spoke to the Gazette on the condition of anonymity. Animals then dragged the trash onto a beaten pathway leading away from the yard, they said.

The complainant said they came across a bear on the same section of the trail after rotting garbage was left on the pathway during a recent summer.

Safely secure your garbage

Bueckert is reminding city residents that bears are drawn to garbage because, “they’re going for every last calorie that they can get ahead of their winter hibernation.”

“The last thing we want to do is to have to trap and maybe kill a habituated bear.”

Leaving garbage unsecured can bring a $230 citation if COs establish that the refuse attracts dangerous wildlife, “including bears,” said Bueckert. On top of the order, he said he gave the residents literature explaining the hazards of attracting potentially aggressive animals into spaces where humans live.

The residents were cooperative when he gave the order, Bueckert told the Gazette.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGarbageTrailsTransCanada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

Just Posted

Grand Forks residents told to pick up trash attracting bears to Eagle Ridge trail

The order was given by a wildlife official who lives in Grand Forks

Cops for Kids to stop at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, Sept. 12

The charity raises money for area children in crisis

No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Big White is making changes to its procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

Weekend vandalism ruins both Grand Forks’ electric vehicle chargers

City official who filed report to RCMP says other city property was also vandalized

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Most Read