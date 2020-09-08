Grand Forks Cougar kills fawn next to home of city conservation officer

The wildlife official says the cat hasn’t returned to its kill in Lansdowne Cr.

Conservation officer Kyle Bueckert said the cougar could have come to Grand Forks from nearby Observation Mountain

A cougar took down a fawn outside a Grand Forks home in Lansdowne Crescent some time before dawn last Friday, Sept. 4. The cat left its kill beside the home of city conservation officer, Kyle Bueckert.

Friday was supposed to his day off, said Bueckert, who supervises conservation officers (COs) in the West Kootenays. But he attended the grizzly early morning scene at his neighbour’s front lawn, staying with the carcass until it was removed by a city crew a short time later.

READ MORE: Cougar sightings reported in Grand Forks

READ MORE: 9-yr-old boy survives cougar attack at Christina Lake

“The fawn had obvious puncture wounds to its neck,” he explained, adding that the cougar had “fed on” the young deer’s leg.

Bueckert said he set up a security camera in the vicinity, but didn’t capture the cougar on video over the weekend.

COs won’t attempt to trap or kill the cougar because it doesn’t pose a threat to area residents or their pets, he continued.

“You gotta let ‘em do their thing,” he said.

“It’s not surprising that this cougar came in to town — maybe from Observation Mountain — killed a deer, had a feed, and then left.”

It’s natural for cougars to prey on local deer, he said, stressing that the fawn had been killed at night, when big cats are normally active.

He estimated, very roughly, that there are between 200-300 deer in the Grand Forks area.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationGrand ForksWildlife