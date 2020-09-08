Conservation officer Kyle Bueckert said the cougar could have come to Grand Forks from nearby Observation Mountain

Grand Forks Cougar kills fawn next to home of city conservation officer

The wildlife official says the cat hasn’t returned to its kill in Lansdowne Cr.

A cougar took down a fawn outside a Grand Forks home in Lansdowne Crescent some time before dawn last Friday, Sept. 4. The cat left its kill beside the home of city conservation officer, Kyle Bueckert.

Friday was supposed to his day off, said Bueckert, who supervises conservation officers (COs) in the West Kootenays. But he attended the grizzly early morning scene at his neighbour’s front lawn, staying with the carcass until it was removed by a city crew a short time later.

READ MORE: Cougar sightings reported in Grand Forks

READ MORE: 9-yr-old boy survives cougar attack at Christina Lake

“The fawn had obvious puncture wounds to its neck,” he explained, adding that the cougar had “fed on” the young deer’s leg.

Bueckert said he set up a security camera in the vicinity, but didn’t capture the cougar on video over the weekend.

COs won’t attempt to trap or kill the cougar because it doesn’t pose a threat to area residents or their pets, he continued.

“You gotta let ‘em do their thing,” he said.

“It’s not surprising that this cougar came in to town — maybe from Observation Mountain — killed a deer, had a feed, and then left.”

It’s natural for cougars to prey on local deer, he said, stressing that the fawn had been killed at night, when big cats are normally active.

He estimated, very roughly, that there are between 200-300 deer in the Grand Forks area.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationGrand ForksWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Just Posted

Grand Forks Cougar kills fawn next to home of city conservation officer

The wildlife official says the cat hasn’t returned to its kill in Lansdowne Cr.

UPDATE: Smoky skies over Boundary Country amid Kootenay, Washington State wildfires

Interior Health BC has put up a low-level health risk across South Kootenays

Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

The fire started early Labour Day Monday after a tree brought down powerlines near the Cascade Border crossing

Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue said the fire started after a tree brought down powerlines.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read