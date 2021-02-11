Grand Forks man to stand trial for incest

The man was arraigned at the city courthouse Wednesday, Feb. 10

The accused did not appear at Grand Forks Provincial Court Wednesday, Feb. 10.

A Grand Forks man who cannot be named because of a publication ban will stand trial for incest and sexual assault in Grand Forks later this year.

READ MORE: Powell River man pleads guilty to sexual interference of a minor in Grand Forks

The man did not appear at his arraignment hearing at Grand Forks Provincial Court on Wednesday, Feb. 10. He was represented by his defence counsel, who spoke to Judge Phillip Seagram via phone. The man has pleaded not guilty to both counts. He will be tried by a provincial court judge, yet to be assigned.

Judge Seagram put the case forward to March 9, when he said the court would schedule a two-day trial at the city courthouse.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand ForksLaw & JusticeLaw and justicesex assault