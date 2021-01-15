Powell River man pleads guilty to sexual interference of a minor in Grand Forks

A Powell River man who cannot be named under the conditions of a publication ban pleaded guilty in Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12 to sexual interference with someone under 16.

The man admitted to a Crown charge read by Judge Phillip Seagram stating that the accused touched the complainant “for a sexual purpose” between February and September 2019 in Grand Forks. Speaking from his home via telephone, the man told the judge he was making his guilty plea voluntarily, adding that he understood he was giving up his right to a trial.

“I’m guilty towards that, yes,” he said. “I’m making this decision for myself.”

Judge Seagram ordered a pre-sentence report assessing the man’s likelihood of re-offending as well as his “needs for rehabilitation.” The court will fix a date for sentencing at Grand Forks’ next circuit court, Feb. 9.

