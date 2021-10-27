Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers wrap up after dousing an alley fire Wednesday, Oct. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out alley fire

No damage, but Dep. Fire Chief says the flames could have spread

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue put out a small fire near the downtown core Wednesday evening, Oct. 27.

Dep. Chief Rich Piché said firefighters found cardboard smouldering against a brick wall in the alley between Third and Fourth Streets, near 75th Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man trying to cook food by the flames.

The man, said to be five-foot-tall, with long, grey hair and wearing boots, fled the alley before firefighters arrived, Piché said.

Firefighters then put out the fire.

Piché said that while the fire was quite small, it could have spread to surrounding buildings, some of which he said are old and have wooden roofs.

Leaving combustible materials unattended in alleys is a fire hazard, he warned.

 

