Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out alley fire

No damage, but Dep. Fire Chief says the flames could have spread

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers wrap up after dousing an alley fire Wednesday, Oct. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue put out a small fire near the downtown core Wednesday evening, Oct. 27.

Dep. Chief Rich Piché said firefighters found cardboard smouldering against a brick wall in the alley between Third and Fourth Streets, near 75th Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man trying to cook food by the flames.

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire dept., RCMP respond to Moto fire

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue brings Fire Prevention Week to city schools

The man, said to be five-foot-tall, with long, grey hair and wearing boots, fled the alley before firefighters arrived, Piché said.

Firefighters then put out the fire.

Piché said that while the fire was quite small, it could have spread to surrounding buildings, some of which he said are old and have wooden roofs.

Leaving combustible materials unattended in alleys is a fire hazard, he warned.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand Forks