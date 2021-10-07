Grand Forks Fire/Rescue brings heat to school children

Lt. Lee Nermo shows Perley kids what happens when you uncover a grease fire that’s been left on a hot element. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

School children in Grand Forks took in special presentations by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue this week.

Starting at Hutton Elementary Tuesday, Oct. 5, Dep. Chief Rich Piché and Lee Nermo, newly promoted to the rank of lieutenant, gave the kids a crash course in the themes of this year’s Fire Prevention Week. “Learn the sounds of fire safety,” kids were told, as the duo explained the workings and vital importance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Dep. Chief Rich Piché talks to youngsters at Hutton Elementary Tuesday, Oct. 5. Photo: Submitted

At both schools, Nermo showed students and staff how to safely put out grease fires.

In a front lawn show at Dr. D. A. Perley Elementary Thursday, Oct. 7, Nermo caused a pot of lard to flash over on the department’s mock kitchen stove, drawing gasps from kids and grown-ups when, dressed in his firefighting gear, he poured water on the flames in a stunning demonstration of what not to do.

Instead, he and Piché instructed the crowd to first turn off the heat and then cover the fire under a metal lid. Pouring powder on the flames — even baking soda — will merely set off a volley of scalding blobs of grease, which will then burn anything and anyone they touch, they warned.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, please consult the province’s website at www2. gov.bc.ca.

