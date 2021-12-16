Grand Forks court hears plea in connection with alleged Christina Lake assault

A man who was charged with assault last spring pleaded not guilty at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Joshua Ridsdale, 25, was charged in late May in connection with an assault the Crown alleges happened at Christina Lake in July 2020, according to online court documents.
Ridsdale appeared before Judge Craig Sicotte shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, at which his lawyer Michael Welsh entered Ridsdale’s plea.
Sicotte then put Ridsdale’s matter forward to Grand Forks’ next remand date on Jan. 11, when the judge said the court would fix a date for a one-day trial.
