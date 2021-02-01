Grand Forks city council puts Granby Dam Project on the shelf

City council will not award an energy consultant a $7,500 fee to write a grant proposal for the Granby Dam Project in 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

City council at chambers Monday, Jan. 25, voted to shelve funding for a grant proposal towards the Granby dam project.

Energy consultant Randolph Seibold asked the Committee of the Whole (COTW) two weeks previously to consider earmarking $7,500 in the city’s 2021 budget for a provincial grant proposal by his firm, Survival Energy. If approved, Seibold said the grant would have funded initial stages of a hydroelectric dam project on the North Fork of the Granby River, around 600 metres from the city’s aquifer.

Seibold’s told the COTW that the prospective dam’s hydroelectric power would be uncompetitive in current energy markets. His report said the dam would create a shallow lake which would enhance Grand Forks’ fire protection capabilities and the city’s water security.

Councillor Christine Thompson introduced a motion to move the grant proposal to the next round of deliberations for the city’s 2021 budget. This was seconded by mayor Brian Taylor.

Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley spoke against the motion, noting that council had just voted to defer committing to a proposed Grand Forks community centre until budget talks in 2022.

“If we can’t even support a community centre, then I don’t see the advantage of looking at this dam,” he said.

Speaking for the motion, mayor Taylor said the previous council had “championed” the dam project.

“I see nothing lost in us going forward with a sizable contribution in the form of a grant to resolve this,” he said.

Thompson’s failed on a tie, with councillors Everett Baker, Eburne-Stoodley and Cathy Korolek voting against. Mayor Taylor and Councillor Thompson voted to support the motion, with councillor Neil Krogg not entering a vote, which counted toward the motion. Councillor Chris Moslin recused himself from the vote.

 

