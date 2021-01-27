An artist’s rendition of Grand Forks’ proposed community centre. Photo: Community Futures Boundary

An artist’s rendition of Grand Forks’ proposed community centre. Photo: Community Futures Boundary

Grand Forks city council defers community centre decision for a year

Staff and council said Monday, Jan. 25, that the city should wait for a clearer understanding of city finances

Grand Forks city council on Monday, Jan. 25, voted unanimously to defer plans to build a new community centre until the 2022 budget cycle. The vote came after a staff report advising council to hold off on a financial commitment pending completion of major projects under the auspices of the Disaster Mitigation and Relief Fund (DMAF), through which the city is buying Grand Forks’ properties damaged by the 2018 freshet and relocating some homes on those properties.

READ MORE: To build or not to build: Grand Forks community centre could to go to city, district referendum

City bylaws would require council to seek residents’ support for the project through a referendum, if council were to decide to include the project in its 2022 budget. The approximately 13,000 square foot centre is designed to be built around the Jack Goddard Arena and the aquatic centre at the intersection of 19th Street and Central Avenue, according to recent architectural designs submitted to council.

A recent cost estimate puts the tentative budget for the community centre project, spearheaded by Community Futures Boundary’s (CFB) Grand Forks officer and the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, at around $9.7 million. Costs would be shared between the City of Grand Forks and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), according to staff’s report.

“It was a very difficult report to write, 10 months into the job in Grand Forks. I know a lot of work has gone into the community centre,” Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn told council at chambers.

“At this time, the recommendation is that the city is really not positioned well to make this decision,” he explained.

Redfearn highlighted that Grand Forks’ buy-out program saw $5 million in extra costs in early 2020.

“There’s really a lot of uncertainty around that project,” he said, qualifying that the city’s financial obligations would be much clearer later this year. Redfearn also suggested that the city assess the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillors who spoke at Monday’s meeting said they agreed with Redfearn’s recommendations.

“Moving forward and putting it to a referendum when our taxpayers have no idea what the costs on the DMAF will be, in my opinion, would ultimately fail,” Councillor Christine Thompson said.

“I think by deferring it, we may be saving the project,” Councillor Chris Moslin said.

Speaking next, Councillor Everett Baker said he was “strong proponent of a community centre.” Deferring the project would be “practical,” he added.

“I think this is a good move — to not let it die,” Mayor Brian Taylor said.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell, who advocated for the project while serving as Area D Director on the RDKB’s board, said he was “disappointed” that the project is not yet going to a referendum.

“A huge amount of energy went into preparing a good comprehensive package of information for the community, to inform a referendum in 2020. So, I certainly hope and look forward to this coming back to the table soon, before costs escalate, grant opportunities fade, and what is still a robust report grows stale,” he told The Gazette.

CFB General Manager Jennifer Wetmore declined to comment on council’s decision, pending further discussion by CFB’s board of directors.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityCity CouncilCity HallCommunityGrand ForksMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-line rescue needed for injured hiker near Trail
Next story
B.C. teacher gets 1 day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student

Just Posted

An artist’s rendition of Grand Forks’ proposed community centre. Photo: Community Futures Boundary
Grand Forks city council defers community centre decision for a year

Staff and council said Monday, Jan. 25, that the city should wait for a clearer understanding of city finances

South Columbia Search and Rescue called in the Nelson Search and Rescue and Kootenay Valley Helicopters to provide a long line rescue. Photo: BCSAR submitted.
Long-line rescue needed for injured hiker near Trail

Members of South Columbia and Nelson SAR and Kootenay Valley Helicopters did a long-line evacuation

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Grand Forks RCMP Cst. Eileen O’Mahony, left, and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne report back to their departments at the scene of Tuesday’s single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Driver leaves Hwy. 3 rollover through broken window, west of Grand Forks

Grand Forks RCMP taped off the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Jare du Toit at the RBC Canadian Open in 2016. Bulletin file
Kootenay golfer Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
UPDATE: No sign of small plane that went down in waters south of Vancouver Island

Searchers out on both sides of border between Victoria and Port Angeles

In this undated image made from a video taken by the Duke of Sussex and posted on @SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Canadian Paediatric Society is reminding families that the process of raising a reader starts from birth. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth

CPS says literacy is one of the strongest predictors of lifelong health outcomes

Most Read