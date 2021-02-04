The Gazette will be there when the case is re-called to Grand Forks Provincial Court next Tuesday, Feb. 9. File photo

Grand Forks businessman charged with sexual assault

The accused is due back at the Grand Forks courthouse Tuesday, Feb. 9

A Grand Forks businessman has been charged with sexual assault.

Andrew Shione was arrested by Grand Forks RCMP on Oct. 27, 2020, and was conditionally released, according to RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Court documents indicate the alleged assault took place in Grand Forks on Oct. 24.

When his case was first called before the Grand Forks Provincial Court in mid-January, Shione was represented by his lawyer, who spoke to the court by phone. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9. He has not yet entered a plea.

A since-deleted blog post falsely stated that Shione was convicted last month of sexual interference with a minor in Grand Forks. The claims within the blog post were also emailed to School District 51 officials and shared on social media.

The Gazette has confirmed with court officials that Shione has not been convicted of any crime in B.C.

Most Read