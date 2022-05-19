The class of 2020 started the graduation parade tradtion during the first year of the pandemic. Gazette file photo

The class of 2020 started the graduation parade tradtion during the first year of the pandemic. Gazette file photo

GFSS class of 2022 prepares for grad ceremonies

The grads will be participating in a parade, as did the two previous classes

Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) is set to return to a normal graduation at the Grand Forks Arena, after two years of socially distanced ceremonies.

According to the grad parent meeting minutes available on the GFSS website, commencement will take place at the arena on June 18. After the ceremony, graduates will tour the town in a parade beginning at 4 p.m.

School counsellor Terry-Ann Webster said the class is excited to incorporate the parade into their graduation ceremonies.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 participated in parades due to COVID restrictions. The parades have been a big hit with the community, allowing people to come together to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates in a COVID-safe manner.

After the parade, the graduates will celebrate with dinner and prom at the Christina Lake Par 3 Golf Course.

READ MORE: Bears are back: Bruin smashes 5 windows breaking into Trail home

READ MORE: Nelson suspense author nominated for national award

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityNews

Previous story
Residential school survivors didn’t want to ‘wear’ decision to raise flag: documents
Next story
Airport passenger fees to increase at West Kootenay Regional Airport

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital reopens to non-essential visitors

Jeppesen Aviation has presented a plan to the City of Castlegar to improve reliability at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)
Airport passenger fees to increase at West Kootenay Regional Airport

The class of 2020 started the graduation parade tradtion during the first year of the pandemic. Gazette file photo
GFSS class of 2022 prepares for grad ceremonies

UBC forestry student Liam Jones of Nelson takes an inventory of carbon stocks and biodiversity in a clear-cut near Argenta in 2022. Photo: Arianna Murphy-Steed
Stop clear-cutting, says forestry professor after research in West Kootenay