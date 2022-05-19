GFSS class of 2022 prepares for grad ceremonies

Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) is set to return to a normal graduation at the Grand Forks Arena, after two years of socially distanced ceremonies.
According to the grad parent meeting minutes available on the GFSS website, commencement will take place at the arena on June 18. After the ceremony, graduates will tour the town in a parade beginning at 4 p.m.
School counsellor Terry-Ann Webster said the class is excited to incorporate the parade into their graduation ceremonies.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 participated in parades due to COVID restrictions. The parades have been a big hit with the community, allowing people to come together to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates in a COVID-safe manner.
After the parade, the graduates will celebrate with dinner and prom at the Christina Lake Par 3 Golf Course.
