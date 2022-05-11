Nelson's Roz Nay has been nominated for a national crime writing award. Photo: Submitted

Nelson suspense author nominated for national award

The Hunted by Roz Nay is shortlisted for Best Crime Novel

Nelson author Roz Nay has been nominated for a national writing award.

Nay’s thriller The Hunted, published in July 2021, has been shortlisted for Best Crime Novel by the Crime Writers of Canada. The awards have recognized the best in Canadian mystery, crime and suspense fiction and non-fiction since 1984.

The nomination is the latest honour for Nay, whose debut Our Little Secret in 2017 won France’s Douglas Kennedy award for best foreign thriller. That novel was also shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis Best New Crime Award and earned Nay a nomination for the Kobo Emerging Writer Award.

Our Little Secret was a surprise international bestseller for Nay, who followed that book with Hurry Home in 2020, which was also shortlisted for Best Thriller by Crime Writers of Canada.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed May 26.

