Gas leak threatens Grand Forks neighbourhood gutted by 2018 flood

All city utilities had been cut to the area, according to city staff at the scene

Grand Forks Fire Rescue engines were held some distance behind the gas leak at 7004 1st Street Friday evening, Aug. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Thieves broke into a vacant North Ruckle home after it was shown to potential buyers Friday, Aug. 27, causing a natural gas leak that could have caused a massive explosion, according to fire and city officials.

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 7004 1st St. at around 7 p.m. Responding firefighters found a leaking gas pipe attached to an appliance that had been crudely ripped from a kitchen island. Broken glass strewn on the floor suggests the appliance was probably a high-end glass-top range, he said.

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said a thick plume of natural gas treated volunteer firefighters who went inside the home at 7004 1st St. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The home, purchased by the city through the Land Acquisition Program (LAP), had been boarded up after an open house Friday afternoon, according to city staff familiar with that program and flood mitigation projects associated with the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Whoever ripped up the kitchen appears to have crawled into the home through a rear window pried open by a long metal pipe, staff said.

The city is hoping to sell many LAP homes in North Ruckle to buyers who will be encouraged to move the homes to other city neighbourhoods, according to Mayor Brian Taylor.

Thieve appear to have broken in through this window overlooking the home’s backyard. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The gas meter at 7004 1st Street was shut off by a Fortis BC crew before volunteer firefighters entered the home. The leak was so extensive, Dionne said the firefighters were met by a thick grey plume of natural gas. All city utilities had long been cut off to the entire neighborhood, according to city staff.

Shattered glass litters the kitchen floor at 7004 1st Street, where thieves apparently broke a high-end cooking range. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Even though firefighters were protected by special gas masks, Dionne said there was a very real risk of an explosion.

Asked what would have happened if someone were to have lit a cigarette in the kitchen before the gas was shut off, he said, “If you did that, you would not be around to talk about it after.”

Taylor said he was awaiting a full briefing from city staff as of 8:30 p.m.

Grand Forks RCMP and BC ambulance crews also attended Friday’s scene.

Dionne said no one was found in the house or in the surrounding neighbourhood when first responders arrived. The stolen kitchen appliance was not found, he added.

