Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out fire across from city fire station

The fire happened at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, said Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers put out a small fire across the street from the city fire hall Friday morning, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Volunteer firefighters on Friday, March 19, put out a small fire at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

The scene on Riverside Drive was so close to the city’s 2nd Street fire hall that nearby construction workers knocked on the station’s back door after they noticed smoke pouring out of the building shortly before 8 a.m., Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.

Grand Forks RCMP’s Cst. Sprigs waits to chat with Dep. Fire Chief Riche Piché after Friday’s fire (March 19) on Riverside Drive, near the intersection of 72nd Avenue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

No one was inside the building when first responders arrived. A search of the home turned up a pile of smouldering clothes on the basement’s dirt floor. A fire crew then doused the clothes, Piché said.

Grand Forks RCMP also attended the scene.

