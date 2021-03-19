Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers put out a small fire across the street from the city fire hall Friday morning, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers put out a small fire across the street from the city fire hall Friday morning, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out fire across from city fire station

The fire happened at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, said Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

Volunteer firefighters on Friday, March 19, put out a small fire at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Grand Forks home left vacant after 2018 freshet

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire department revisits Granby Road property for repeat un-permitted burn

The scene on Riverside Drive was so close to the city’s 2nd Street fire hall that nearby construction workers knocked on the station’s back door after they noticed smoke pouring out of the building shortly before 8 a.m., Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said.

Grand Forks RCMP’s Cst. Sprigs waits to chat with Dep. Fire Chief Riche Piché after Friday’s fire (March 19) on Riverside Drive, near the intersection of 72nd Avenue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP’s Cst. Sprigs waits to chat with Dep. Fire Chief Riche Piché after Friday’s fire (March 19) on Riverside Drive, near the intersection of 72nd Avenue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

No one was inside the building when first responders arrived. A search of the home turned up a pile of smouldering clothes on the basement’s dirt floor. A fire crew then doused the clothes, Piché said.

Grand Forks RCMP also attended the scene.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

Just Posted

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will be opening a workshop and store with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin Trust grants for social well-being projects

Over $800,000 funded 42 initiatives

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers put out a small fire across the street from the city fire hall Friday morning, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out fire across from city fire station

The fire happened at a flood-damaged home left vacant after the 2018 freshet, said Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

Born on a Wednesday. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay musicians included in B.C. grant program

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday and Argenta’s Moontricks are among the recipients

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Most Read