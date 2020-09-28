Construction on Brown Creek Road will continue into October. (Della Mallette - Grand Forks Gazette)

Bridgework on Brown Creek Rd. to continue into October, says contractor

Residents have been notified, while SD51 has arranged to pick up affected school children

Bridge construction on Brown Creek Road is expected to continue through Thursday, Oct. 8, according to Kingston Construction, Ltd.

Road work around the new span over Pass Creek was slated to wrap up by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Brown Creek Road to close for new bridge from Aug. 27 to Sept. 30

READ MORE: Buyouts for flood mitigation to cost $5 million more than expected

The contractor has notified residents on Brown Creek Road, as well as five area families whose children’s school bus routes have been affected by the traffic detour, explained a spokesperson for the contractor.

School District 51 Superintendent Ken Minette has confirmed that all five families have made arrangements to have their children picked up by district bus drivers at nearby alternate locations.

The new bridge will have deeper foundations than the original crossing washed away by devastating floods which hit Grand Forks and surrounding areas in May 2018.

The project’s start was delayed this August due to high water levels on the creek.

Non-local traffic has so far been diverted along North Fork Road.

Meanwhile, a private crossing has been maintained via a single-lane forestry bridge rented for people who live across the creek.

With files from Brennan Phillips

ConstructionGrand ForksSpring FloodsTraffic

