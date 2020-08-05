Brown Creek Road to close for new bridge from Aug. 27 to Sep. 30

Non-local traffic will be directed to take North Fork Road.

Brown Creek Road will be closed from Aug. 4 to Sep. 30 while a bridge is built over Pass Creek. Local residents will be allowed access during the construction.

The crossing over Pass Creek will be replaced with a permanent bridge with deep foundations.

RELATED: Buyouts for flood mitigation to cost $5 million more than expected

A detour for non-local traffic will be set up to re-route drivers along North Fork Road.

Construction was originally planned to begin on Aug. 4, but high water levels delayed the work.

The crossing originally used a covered corrugated steel culvert, which was washed away in a previous year’s flooding.

Currently, a temporary single-lane forestry bridge is being rented and used to provide access across the creek.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

Just Posted

Brown Creek Road to close for new bridge from Aug. 27 to Sep. 30

Non-local traffic will be directed to take North Fork Road.

Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary

As of July 30, there were no additional cases in the previous two weeks

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

RDKB to spend $5,000 to review 2020 freshet response

The province is also kicking in $5,000 for the review of flood protection rollout and communications

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Most Read