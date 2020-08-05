Brown Creek Road to close for new bridge from Aug. 27 to Sep. 30

Brown Creek Road will be closed from Aug. 4 to Sep. 30 while a bridge is built over Pass Creek. Local residents will be allowed access during the construction.
The crossing over Pass Creek will be replaced with a permanent bridge with deep foundations.
A detour for non-local traffic will be set up to re-route drivers along North Fork Road.
Construction was originally planned to begin on Aug. 4, but high water levels delayed the work.
The crossing originally used a covered corrugated steel culvert, which was washed away in a previous year’s flooding.
Currently, a temporary single-lane forestry bridge is being rented and used to provide access across the creek.
