Boundary Community Food Bank hosts annual plant sale

All funds raised will go towards resources for the food bank.

The annual fundraiser was held from 10a.m. to 12p.m. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette) The annual fundraiser was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Boundary Community Food Bank hosted its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7.

The event is a fundraiser and the plants are provided by local gardeners and nurseries.

Conveniently scheduled the day before Mother’s Day, the sale brought out many shoppers

Inventory coordinator Lynda Hynes said the event has been a challenge throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been tough because the first two years we did it were during COVID, so we had to figure out how that would work, but we’ve made it work.,” Hynes said. “It’s better and better each year.”

READ MORE:Deadly avian flu wipes out West Kootenay poultry flock

READ MORE: Students learn about firefighting with Grand Forks team

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityFood BankLocal NewsNews