Boundary Community Food Bank hosts annual plant sale

The Boundary Community Food Bank hosted its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7.
The event is a fundraiser and the plants are provided by local gardeners and nurseries.
Conveniently scheduled the day before Mother’s Day, the sale brought out many shoppers
Inventory coordinator Lynda Hynes said the event has been a challenge throughout the pandemic.
“It’s been tough because the first two years we did it were during COVID, so we had to figure out how that would work, but we’ve made it work.,” Hynes said. “It’s better and better each year.”
