The annual fundraiser was held from 10a.m. to 12p.m. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette) The annual fundraiser was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

The annual fundraiser was held from 10a.m. to 12p.m. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette) The annual fundraiser was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Boundary Community Food Bank hosts annual plant sale

All funds raised will go towards resources for the food bank.

The Boundary Community Food Bank hosted its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7.

The event is a fundraiser and the plants are provided by local gardeners and nurseries.

Conveniently scheduled the day before Mother’s Day, the sale brought out many shoppers

Inventory coordinator Lynda Hynes said the event has been a challenge throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been tough because the first two years we did it were during COVID, so we had to figure out how that would work, but we’ve made it work.,” Hynes said. “It’s better and better each year.”

READ MORE:Deadly avian flu wipes out West Kootenay poultry flock

READ MORE: Students learn about firefighting with Grand Forks team

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityFood BankLocal NewsNews

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Former Alberta justice minister loses bid to stay contempt of court decision
Next story
Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves

Just Posted

The Boundary Community Food Bank provides a variety of products to those in need. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Shelves are always stocked at Boundary Community Food Bank

The annual fundraiser was held from 10a.m. to 12p.m. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette) The annual fundraiser was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Boundary Community Food Bank hosts annual plant sale

Châteaugar Run Club is organizing a series of trail races in the Castlegar area. Photo: Steven Wells
Castlegar running club hosting series of trail races

Peggy Ife poses with George, one of her prized birds, in happier times. George was one of dozens of Ife’s birds that succumbed to avian flu in April. Photo: John Boivin
Deadly avian flu wipes out West Kootenay poultry flock