Students had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including a ride on this crane lift. (Audrey Gunn, Grand Forks Gazette)

Students had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including a ride on this crane lift. (Audrey Gunn, Grand Forks Gazette)

Students learn about firefighting with Grand Forks team

The day’s activities involved lots of hands-on learning

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue hosted Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) students on Friday, May 6, giving the young people a chance to see what the job of a firefighter is really like.

Deputy Fire Chief Richard Piché said that earlier this year he visited a GFSS careers class, and wanted to follow up by offering some hands-on experience.

Students visited several stations at the fire hall, where they learned about different kinds of fires, specialized equipment, the role of paramedics in fire rescue response, and even got a chance for a ride on a crane lift.

Grade 10 students Jordan Alberts and Darby Redfearn said they were interested in the opportunity as it was a new experience, and that they were excited about what they’d learned during the day.

READ MORE: Grand Forks peace conference brings community together

READ MORE: B.C. expands mental health support for health-care, social service workers

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityfirefightersNewsStudents

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. rolls out emergency preparedness funds for First Nations and municipalities

Just Posted

Students had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including a ride on this crane lift. (Audrey Gunn, Grand Forks Gazette)
Students learn about firefighting with Grand Forks team

The Grand Forks Farmer’s Market on Friday morning. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Grand Forks Farmer’s Market returns for new season

A heron in a nest tree on Granite Pointe Golf Club property on May 3, 2022. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club president denies existence of threatened heron nests at course

An Indigenous drumming circle at the event. (ISKRA Publications/Contributed)
Grand Forks peace conference brings community together