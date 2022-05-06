Students learn about firefighting with Grand Forks team

Students had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including a ride on this crane lift. (Audrey Gunn, Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue hosted Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) students on Friday, May 6, giving the young people a chance to see what the job of a firefighter is really like.

Deputy Fire Chief Richard Piché said that earlier this year he visited a GFSS careers class, and wanted to follow up by offering some hands-on experience.

Students visited several stations at the fire hall, where they learned about different kinds of fires, specialized equipment, the role of paramedics in fire rescue response, and even got a chance for a ride on a crane lift.

Grade 10 students Jordan Alberts and Darby Redfearn said they were interested in the opportunity as it was a new experience, and that they were excited about what they’d learned during the day.

READ MORE: Grand Forks peace conference brings community together

READ MORE: B.C. expands mental health support for health-care, social service workers

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityfirefightersNewsStudents