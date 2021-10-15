Women firefighters of the Boundary series: Midway

Midway Fire and Rescue’s Tamara Lovett wasn’t sure she’d be welcome on the crew. “Maybe it’s just for guys,” she thought.
That was in January 2013, before the crew received her with open arms. The department, then under Chief Walt Osellame, was looking for new members — period.
Eight years later, Lovett said, “I feel that it’s been the best thing that I could have done.” She wanted to give back to her community and she’s done that in spades. “We’ve done pancake breakfasts, firework shows, Halloween bonfires and Santa runs. There’s always something to help with.”
To that end, she makes it to weekly practices and the odd weekend training camp, but she doesn’t feel she spends too much time away from home. “We’re volunteers,” she explained. “We do what we can, when we can.”
Lovett said she’d recommend that anyone join, women or men, provided they show an interest.
“There are so many different tasks that need to be attended to on a scene — it doesn’t all need to be brawn or brute strength,” she continued. Meanwhile, there are tools available to help with the job. The department is more than happy to train recruits who want to learn how to use them.
Most of all, Lovett said everyone on the department is part of a team.
The door’s always open if you want to join.
