Dawsha Maximenko, assistant chief at Christina Lake Fire and Rescue, has been serving with the department since 2019. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Dawsha Maximenko, assistant chief at Christina Lake Fire and Rescue, has been serving with the department since 2019. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Women firefighters of the Boundary series: Christina Lake

‘It doesn’t matter what time we’re called out — we go,’ says Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s Dawsha Maximenko

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from the Grand Forks Gazette’s print feature on women firefighters in the Boundary, published during this year’s fire prevention week, Oct. 3 – 9.

Whether she’s on-call or working at the hall, assistant fire chief Dawsha Maximenko never far from Christina Lake Fire and Rescue.

She and her husband Sandy Hagel serve together, Maximenko as a chief officer, Hagel as a fire captain. Sharing their commitment makes it easier on their home life, but it’s hard to leap out of bed when your pager goes off at 3 a.m. — even while your significant other’s doing the same thing.

READ MORE: RDKB loan for Christina Lake Fire/Rescue equipment goes ahead

READ MORE: Christina Lake Fire/Rescue puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

“It doesn’t matter what time we’re called out — we go,” she said.

But every call is a chance to serve her community, which is precisely why she joined in 2019.

She’d already been volunteering at the department, whether that was helping to lay sandbags during a flood or assessing fire hazards along utility lines.

Now a bona fide firefighter, she said her experience has been very rewarding.

“The training aspect involves a big commitment, but it’s well worth it,” she said.

Anyone who sticks with the department is free to pursue any number of certification courses, she continued. “We do a wide range of things here — not just fire. Whether it’s a rope rescue or a vehicle extrication or a medical first-response, there’s something for you.”

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Previous story
Boundary-wide Coats for Kids drive to be ‘best year ever,’ says founder
Next story
12 Nelson eateries taking part in Restaurants For Change

Just Posted

Illustration by Della Mallette
The Way it Was: 1916 – Hospital gets new X-ray machine

A Yellow Head Road and Bridge worker looks over a ruined RV on Highway 33, roughly between Beaverdell and Westbridge Tuesday, Oct. 13. Photo: Submitted
Motorist gets 3-month driving suspension after Hwy 33 collision totals RV

A tow truck driver hauls a trailer knocked over in a Highway 3 collision west of Grand Forks Wednesday, Oct. 12. The driver whose SUV came into collision with the trailer said she’d been distracted by the sign on the right-hand sign. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

Dawsha Maximenko, assistant chief at Christina Lake Fire and Rescue, has been serving with the department since 2019. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Women firefighters of the Boundary series: Christina Lake