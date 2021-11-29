Rock Creek Fall Fair Association looking forward to 2022 after AGM

Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association members pose for a photo at their AGM Nov. 17. Back row (L-R): Kelly McIver, Larry Kost (Vice President), Art Harfman, Pierre Sinclaire, Debra Pownall (Treasurer), Glenda Corbett, Ed Barnett Front row (L-R): Tony Kost, Rachel Lautard (Secretary), Ilana Fraser, Dean Corbett (President). Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims

Submitted by Lisa Sims, General Manager at the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association

The Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association (RCBFA) held its AGM on the evening of Nov. 17, 2021, with 29 voting members electing the Board of Directors for the 2022 year. Annual Financial Statements were presented and several committees gave year-end reports.

Highlights of the year included the Pavilion and Meeting room renovations and upgrades to the Jim Blaine Memorial Campground with the addition of serviced sites with power and water, an online reservation system and general safety and aesthetic enhancements.

READ MORE: Rock Creek Fall Fair fundraiser fantastically outperforms hopes for modest jackpot

IN PHOTOS: 2019 Rock Creek Fall Fair

Despite the challenges faced by the association throughout the year due to the ongoing health pandemic and the ever-changing rules and public health orders, which for the second year in a row resulted in the cancellation Fall Fair Diamond Jubilee Celebration, the Association weathered the storm.

These and other challenges were met with careful management and by successfully applying for over $205,000 in grants, funding opportunities and federal subsidies. We even managed a wildly successful 50/50 fundraiser that netted the Fair more than $26,000 after expenses and $31,425 for one lucky winner from Grand Forks.

Plans are underway for the Diamond Jubilee Celebration being held on Sept. 17-18, 2022. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds Pavilion. The Association gladly welcomes new members, volunteers and ideas.

Please join us and become a part of this culturally historic, community event.

Fall fair