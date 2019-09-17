Can-can dancers from Les Folles Jambettes join Victoria band Carmanah on stage at the fair for a dance-about. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles – the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

The 74th annual Rock Creek Fall Fair saw thousands of visitors from across the Kootenay-Boundary and Okanagan flood the fair grounds and enjoy a weekend of rides, races, animals and entertainment. Competition winners will be announced in a future edition of the Boundary Creek Times.

 

Who do you trust to do this? Local equestrian vaulting athletes captivate the arena crowd on Saturday at the fair. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

A rider navigates their horse through an obstacle course on Saturday. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Bigger than kids, the giant pumpkins were a large attraction. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Don Caskey, the Boundary representative for seniors’ issues for the Office of the Seniors Advocate of B.C., uses his last outreach appearance in the position to share resources with fall fair visitors. Caskey was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Minister of Health Adrian Dix for his work in the position last spring. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Michele Caskey, BC Lung Association director for Grand Forks, waits with her famous jelly-bean jar. This year’s best-guesser was Ron Furgason, who guessed 712 candies, just 10 shy of the actual total, 722. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Brenda Schmalz and Myrna Charlton of the Boundary Gogos pose with some of their home-made crafts at the fall fair. The local chapter of grandmothers raise funds for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign, which is an international effort to support African grandmothers raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Grace Kelly and sister Sarah, right, tend to their sheep, Rocky, for the Boundary 4-H club. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

“Rawr!” Given there were no actual tests, it is unclear whether the dino-scarecrow or a child would be a more effective bird deterrent. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Previous story
Boundary businesses on wells face hefty upgrade costs
Next story
Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles – the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

Boundary businesses on wells face hefty upgrade costs

‘It’s easier to sell guns in Canada than it is to sell a hotdog’

Marathon variety show for peace starts Friday in Grand Forks

Peace In! Peace Out! brings together entertainers from B.C. and beyond for a 24-hour fundraiser

Author to bring stories of residential school survivors to Grand Forks

Story of Andy and Phyllis Chelsea ‘a celebration of strength and a condemnation of systemic racism’

Proposals due for youth-led Boundary projects

$15,000 available for youth-led community betterment projects in the Boundary

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

Most Read