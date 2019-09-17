IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles – the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

Can-can dancers from Les Folles Jambettes join Victoria band Carmanah on stage at the fair for a dance-about. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

The 74th annual Rock Creek Fall Fair saw thousands of visitors from across the Kootenay-Boundary and Okanagan flood the fair grounds and enjoy a weekend of rides, races, animals and entertainment. Competition winners will be announced in a future edition of the Boundary Creek Times.

Who do you trust to do this? Local equestrian vaulting athletes captivate the arena crowd on Saturday at the fair. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

A rider navigates their horse through an obstacle course on Saturday. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Bigger than kids, the giant pumpkins were a large attraction. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Don Caskey, the Boundary representative for seniors’ issues for the Office of the Seniors Advocate of B.C., uses his last outreach appearance in the position to share resources with fall fair visitors. Caskey was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Minister of Health Adrian Dix for his work in the position last spring. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Michele Caskey, BC Lung Association director for Grand Forks, waits with her famous jelly-bean jar. This year’s best-guesser was Ron Furgason, who guessed 712 candies, just 10 shy of the actual total, 722. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Brenda Schmalz and Myrna Charlton of the Boundary Gogos pose with some of their home-made crafts at the fall fair. The local chapter of grandmothers raise funds for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign, which is an international effort to support African grandmothers raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Grace Kelly and sister Sarah, right, tend to their sheep, Rocky, for the Boundary 4-H club. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)