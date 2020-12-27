PHOTOS: 2020 in review

Grand Forks firefighters leaped into action at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15, when a call came in for a house fire at 27th Street and Central Avenue, near the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks. Photo: Jensen Edwards Boundary Family Services Society board chair Gina Burroughs and executive director Darren Pratt answer questions from Grand Forks city council about operating an extreme cold weather shelter at a council meeting on Jan. 15. Photo: Jensen Edwards Aaron Baker of the Grand Forks Funeral Home, front-left, presents a cheque for $500 to Grand Forks Secondary School drama teacher Scott DeWynter-Wilkie in support of the senior drama production of The Outsiders, which was staged on Jan. 17 and 18. Submitted Fire safety officer Dave Paulett of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was recognized Jan. 13 for his decades’ service to the safety of the community. Mayor Brian Taylor presented Paulett with a recognition of his 40 years of service, along with a 35-year provincial recognition from the Office of the Fire Commissioner. Paulett attended more than 90 calls in 2019 and, two days after being presented with the service awards, was on the scene of another fire in Grand Forks, taking up his duties. Photo: Jensen Edwards Volunteer videographer Les Johnson announced last January that he would stop recording Grand Forks’ council meetings. He has continued to record civic events, most recently the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette) Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary joined the department in 2019, after 11 years with the Sidney fire department on Vancouver Island. File photo Jim Burch of the Grand Forks Rotary club pours a drink at the club’s 2020 Spirit Tasting event on Feb. 1, 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards Derrick Robertson (flute) plays at Jogas Café open mic night on Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards Border Bruins Novices played at the Jack Thursday, Feb. 6. Photo: Jensen Edwards A mobile home in Cascade, near Christina Lake, caught fire early in the morning on Feb. 14. Submitted Grand Forks Secondary School’s Senior Girls basketball team dribbled its way to victory on Feb. 23 in the Kootenay Zone competition, defeating the Fernie Falcons 65-55 in the final game. The victory marks the third-straight year that the team has earned its place at provincials by winning the zone. The school’s Senior Boys team also punched their tickets to the B.C.-wide contest by achieving a second-place finish at last weekend’s zone tournament. Submitted Joseph, played by Aaron Baker, admires his new coat in the opening act of the Boundary Musical Theatre Society’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last March. Photo: Jensen Edwards Doukhobor matriarch Laura Petrovna Verigin was laid to rest Sunday, March 7. Speaking at her funeral, Grand Forks Peter Zaytsoff reminded mourners, “Nothing is so strong as gentleness and nothing is so gentle as strength. That saying could have been written especially for Laura Verigin.” Submitted. Ella Churchill and Jordyn Weigel stomp out a hard-shoe Irish dance at Grand Forks Secondary School’s March 11 talent show. Proceeds from the show went to the family of GFSS’s Joelle Stachuck, then recuperating from a stroke at Vancouver’s Children’s Hosptial. Photo: Jensen Edwards

Looking back on the past 12 months, one can be forgiven for wishing 2020 would somehow clock off before Jan. 1. In many ways, it was a year that COVID-19 brought us: a grind; a slog; a bare-knuckle brawl as we hurtled ‘round the sun.

We might wish it away, but we can’t leave it behind — not entirely. We’re left to clamor up from the angst, the fear, and certainly the sadness of it all, because we have to. It is not for us to walk away from, much less forget, the trauma each of us bring into 2021. So, as we look toward a brighter future, we’d do well to remember what the Romans saw in Janus, that two-faced harbinger of new years from ancient times unto our own.

Let’s reflect on what happened, not to dwell on hurt feelings, but to honour 2020 for what it really was: a struggle.

The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, do that better than words ever could.

This is the first installment of four photo galleries, one for each past season.

May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.

Happy New Year to all.

