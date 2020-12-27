PHOTOS: 2020 in review

Grand Forks firefighters leaped into action at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15, when a call came in for a house fire at 27th Street and Central Avenue, near the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks. Photo: Jensen EdwardsGrand Forks firefighters leaped into action at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15, when a call came in for a house fire at 27th Street and Central Avenue, near the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Boundary Family Services Society board chair Gina Burroughs and executive director Darren Pratt answer questions from Grand Forks city council about operating an extreme cold weather shelter at a council meeting on Jan. 15. Photo: Jensen EdwardsBoundary Family Services Society board chair Gina Burroughs and executive director Darren Pratt answer questions from Grand Forks city council about operating an extreme cold weather shelter at a council meeting on Jan. 15. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Aaron Baker of the Grand Forks Funeral Home, front-left, presents a cheque for $500 to Grand Forks Secondary School drama teacher Scott DeWynter-Wilkie in support of the senior drama production of The Outsiders, which was staged on Jan. 17 and 18. SubmittedAaron Baker of the Grand Forks Funeral Home, front-left, presents a cheque for $500 to Grand Forks Secondary School drama teacher Scott DeWynter-Wilkie in support of the senior drama production of The Outsiders, which was staged on Jan. 17 and 18. Submitted
Fire safety officer Dave Paulett of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was recognized Jan. 13 for his decades’ service to the safety of the community. Mayor Brian Taylor presented Paulett with a recognition of his 40 years of service, along with a 35-year provincial recognition from the Office of the Fire Commissioner. Paulett attended more than 90 calls in 2019 and, two days after being presented with the service awards, was on the scene of another fire in Grand Forks, taking up his duties. Photo: Jensen EdwardsFire safety officer Dave Paulett of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was recognized Jan. 13 for his decades’ service to the safety of the community. Mayor Brian Taylor presented Paulett with a recognition of his 40 years of service, along with a 35-year provincial recognition from the Office of the Fire Commissioner. Paulett attended more than 90 calls in 2019 and, two days after being presented with the service awards, was on the scene of another fire in Grand Forks, taking up his duties. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Volunteer videographer Les Johnson announced last January that he would stop recording Grand Forks’ council meetings. He has continued to record civic events, most recently the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)Volunteer videographer Les Johnson announced last January that he would stop recording Grand Forks’ council meetings. He has continued to record civic events, most recently the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)
Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary joined the department in 2019, after 11 years with the Sidney fire department on Vancouver Island. File photoChristina Lake fire chief Joe Geary joined the department in 2019, after 11 years with the Sidney fire department on Vancouver Island. File photo
Jim Burch of the Grand Forks Rotary club pours a drink at the club’s 2020 Spirit Tasting event on Feb. 1, 2020. Photo: Jensen EdwardsJim Burch of the Grand Forks Rotary club pours a drink at the club’s 2020 Spirit Tasting event on Feb. 1, 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Derrick Robertson (flute) plays at Jogas Café open mic night on Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Jensen EdwardsDerrick Robertson (flute) plays at Jogas Café open mic night on Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Border Bruins Novices played at the Jack Thursday, Feb. 6. Photo: Jensen EdwardsBorder Bruins Novices played at the Jack Thursday, Feb. 6. Photo: Jensen Edwards
A mobile home in Cascade, near Christina Lake, caught fire early in the morning on Feb. 14. SubmittedA mobile home in Cascade, near Christina Lake, caught fire early in the morning on Feb. 14. Submitted
Grand Forks Secondary School’s Senior Girls basketball team dribbled its way to victory on Feb. 23 in the Kootenay Zone competition, defeating the Fernie Falcons 65-55 in the final game. The victory marks the third-straight year that the team has earned its place at provincials by winning the zone. The school’s Senior Boys team also punched their tickets to the B.C.-wide contest by achieving a second-place finish at last weekend’s zone tournament. SubmittedGrand Forks Secondary School’s Senior Girls basketball team dribbled its way to victory on Feb. 23 in the Kootenay Zone competition, defeating the Fernie Falcons 65-55 in the final game. The victory marks the third-straight year that the team has earned its place at provincials by winning the zone. The school’s Senior Boys team also punched their tickets to the B.C.-wide contest by achieving a second-place finish at last weekend’s zone tournament. Submitted
Joseph, played by Aaron Baker, admires his new coat in the opening act of the Boundary Musical Theatre Society’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last March. Photo: Jensen EdwardsJoseph, played by Aaron Baker, admires his new coat in the opening act of the Boundary Musical Theatre Society’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last March. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Doukhobor matriarch Laura Petrovna Verigin was laid to rest Sunday, March 7. Speaking at her funeral, Grand Forks Peter Zaytsoff reminded mourners, “Nothing is so strong as gentleness and nothing is so gentle as strength. That saying could have been written especially for Laura Verigin.” Submitted.Doukhobor matriarch Laura Petrovna Verigin was laid to rest Sunday, March 7. Speaking at her funeral, Grand Forks Peter Zaytsoff reminded mourners, “Nothing is so strong as gentleness and nothing is so gentle as strength. That saying could have been written especially for Laura Verigin.” Submitted.
Ella Churchill and Jordyn Weigel stomp out a hard-shoe Irish dance at Grand Forks Secondary School’s March 11 talent show. Proceeds from the show went to the family of GFSS’s Joelle Stachuck, then recuperating from a stroke at Vancouver’s Children’s Hosptial. Photo: Jensen EdwardsElla Churchill and Jordyn Weigel stomp out a hard-shoe Irish dance at Grand Forks Secondary School’s March 11 talent show. Proceeds from the show went to the family of GFSS’s Joelle Stachuck, then recuperating from a stroke at Vancouver’s Children’s Hosptial. Photo: Jensen Edwards

Looking back on the past 12 months, one can be forgiven for wishing 2020 would somehow clock off before Jan. 1. In many ways, it was a year that COVID-19 brought us: a grind; a slog; a bare-knuckle brawl as we hurtled ‘round the sun.

We might wish it away, but we can’t leave it behind — not entirely. We’re left to clamor up from the angst, the fear, and certainly the sadness of it all, because we have to. It is not for us to walk away from, much less forget, the trauma each of us bring into 2021. So, as we look toward a brighter future, we’d do well to remember what the Romans saw in Janus, that two-faced harbinger of new years from ancient times unto our own.

Let’s reflect on what happened, not to dwell on hurt feelings, but to honour 2020 for what it really was: a struggle.

The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, do that better than words ever could.

This is the first installment of four photo galleries, one for each past season.

May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.

Happy New Year to all.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks businesses donate thousands to food bank

Just Posted

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Most Read