PHOTOS: 2020 in Review, April — June

BC Conservation Officer Kyle Bueckert of Grand Forks saw that a self-isolated couple needed help with food and stepped in to buy them groceries. Photo courtesy of the BC Conservation Officer Service Former Grand Forks fire chief Dale Heriot filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the City of Grand Forks after he was fired without cause in July 2019. Rocks bearing encouraging messages greet Boundary Regional Hospital staff at the facility’s doors in Grand Forks. Photo: Jensen Edwards The Warriner family of River Valley Community Church went on a two-day trek around Grand Forks and the surrounding area last weekend with the Easter Bunny to deliver treats to children in the area. Local grocery stores supported the church’s effort by supplying over 25,000 treats and gifts. Photo: Jensen Edwards Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) crews, which maintain highways throughout the Kootenay Boundary, paraded past the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks on April 16 in a convoy of local tow-trucks as well, in an “Amber Light” parade. Photo: Jensen Edwards Boundary artist Kathleen Keating’s “Max” is depicted eying some ducks, inspired by Gallery 2’s art prompt from early April. Photo submitted by Gallery 2 The Boundary Community Food Bank received hundreds of donated plants and seeds in the week of May 15, which were quickly snapped up its inaugural plant sale. Earlier in the week, the food bank also received $4,000 from the Grand Forks Rotary Club, punctuating a spring that has seen the community double down on its support for the institution. Photo: Jensen Edwards Circa May 20: Kristina Anderson of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s (RDKB) freshet planning team assesses impacts from the rising Kettle River on road access to properties along Manly Meadows Road in Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks. Photo courtesy of the RDKB The Kettle River breached a damaged and unmaintained dike in Johnson Flats on May 19, damaging two buildings and putting six properties under evacuation order. The river also flooded parts of the footpath in City Park, shown above. Photo: Jensen Edwards May 19 - A berm reportedly damaged in the 2018 flood and not since repaired is letting water from the Kettle River to flow northeast across Johnson Flats in Grand Forks. Photo: Jensen Edwards May 31 - Volunteers stacking thousands of sandbags downtown and around vulnerable and low-lying properties in anticipation of rising floodwaters along the Kettle and Granby rivers. Pictured: Volunteers build a sandbag wall on May 31 to replace a berm damaged in the 2018 Grand Forks flood. Photo: Jensen Edwards Lower section of Cascade Falls, taken at near-peak river level for 2020. Photo: Jensen Edwards The Grand Forks & District Public Library reopened on June 3, 11 weeks after it closed its doors due to COVID-19 protection measures. Pictured: Katy Livingston welcomes readers back to the library. Photo: Jensen Edwards Perley Elementary principal Jackie Schott welcomes students back to school on June 3 for the first time since SD 51 let out for spring break in March. Photo submitted Dr. Mark Szynkaruk was recognized by his patients and peers last spring with the My Family Doctor Award for the Interior Health region. Photo: Jensen Edwards

The Gazette is proud to offer the second of four photo essays representing the past year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2020 In Review: January — March

The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, show more than words ever could.

May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.

Happy New Year to all.

