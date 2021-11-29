New signs advertise next year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair

The Rock Creek and Boundary Fall Fair (RCBFA) Association has installed new highway signs for next year’s fair.
Five hearty volunteers braved the elements to get the job done last week, according to General Manager Lisa Sims.
The signs were purchased from a local business using proceeds from the fair’s wildly successful 50/50 draw in September.
