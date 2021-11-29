(L-R) Volunteers Pierre Sinclaire, Thomas Barnett, Florian Landry, Ed Barnett and Dave Melone braved the elements to get the job done last week. Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims.

New signs advertise next year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair

The fair is tentatively slated to go ahead next September

The Rock Creek and Boundary Fall Fair (RCBFA) Association has installed new highway signs for next year’s fair.

Five hearty volunteers braved the elements to get the job done last week, according to General Manager Lisa Sims.

READ MORE: Rock Creek Fall Fair Association looking forward to 2022 after AGM

The signs were purchased from a local business using proceeds from the fair’s wildly successful 50/50 draw in September.

 

