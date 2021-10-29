Halloween maze to feature thrilling dance performance

(L-R) Les Folles Jambettes’ Marlene Shenstone, Vanessa Reyes-Golding, Darwin Leslie and his mom Sarah will be on hand to perform their latest set at Mar’s Maze Friday, Oct. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Children and their families are invited to join the ladies of Les Folles Jambettes (Jambettes) at Mar’s Maze for a live dance show Friday, Oct. 29.

Groups are welcome at the cedar hedge labyrinth at 460 Starchuk Road starting at 6 p.m., according to Marlene Thomas, who built the winding greenery with her husband Marty. Speaking to The Gazette Friday, Oct. 22, Marlene said this year’s show will offer fun and frights for all ages.

The Jambettes will perform in a hauntingly decorated set near the maze’s entrance.

It takes most groups around 15 minutes to complete the maze, which offers a viewing platform at the end. Thomas said she stays within earshot in case people need help navigating the winding path. Mostly, it’s the adults who call out for rescue — the kids seem to enjoy running around.

Friday’s fun carries on until 9 p.m., with a repeat show Saturday night, also from 6 – 9 p.m.

