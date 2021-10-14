File photo.

Grand Forks Rotary Club scraps Halloween bonfire

Kettle corn fundraiser to go ahead at Aquatic Centre

Grand Forks’ Rotary Club has cancelled its Halloween bonfire and fireworks display for the second year in a row, once again owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will instead host a kettle corn fundraiser at the Grand Forks & District Aquatic Centre Thursday, Oct. 28.

Large outdoor gatherings are allowed in B.C., according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s related order, last updated Sept. 10.

Cheryl Ahrens, Rotary president since July 1, said the board of directors decided in August not to host the event because no one could have reasonably forecast pandemic guidelines heading into the fall. The club would have had to put up non-refundable money for a fireworks display that may well have been cancelled, anyway, she continued.

“We’re upset about it, but we hope to be back next year,” she said Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Ahrens then said Rotarians were excited to see the community at the club’s kettle corn fundraiser. The sweet and salty popcorn will go for $7 per bag. Hot chocolate will also be available.

The event pops off at the pool at 5 p.m., with doors closing at 8.

 

File photo.
