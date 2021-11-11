Grand Forks Legion to source headstone for veteran’s grave

Sandra and Terry Doody, both members of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059, stand behind the grave Pte. Thomas Walker. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) aims to put a headstone on a city veteran’s grave.

Pte. Thomas Walker’s last earthly resting place was flagged by a traffic cone at the Evergreen Cemetery when The Gazette met Branch 059’s Sandra and Terry Doody Wednesday, Nov. 10. It’s to Sandra’s credit that Walker’s plot was located at all.

Walker was buried in the summer of 1940, but his memory resurfaced around two weeks ago. Sandra had posted an article to the branch’s Facebook page about local veteran Pte. William Collins, also buried at Evergreen. This drew the attention of Walker’s great grandson.

Speaking to him over the phone, Sandra learned that Walker was laid to rest in a plot somewhere in the cemetery. His service records show that he served in the Canadian Expeditionary Force during the First World War. Wounded somewhere in Northern France, he left the army in December 1917.

Dying of complications of disease 23 years later, he was laid to rest roughly a year after Canada entered the Second World War.

A small Canadian Flag waves over the grave of First World War veteran. Pte. Thomas Walker. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Where Sandra had expected at least a military marker, she found only the cone, lovingly placed by a city hall clerk who’d found his burial records.

“No service member should have to rest in an unmarked grave,” husband Terry told The Gazette. As Service Officer for Branch 059, Terry said he was putting together an application to the RCL’s Last Post Fund, which provides for headstones for deserving veterans.

Asked if there were other veterans lying in unmarked graves throughout the Boundary, Terry said, “there could be many.”

Ptes. Collins and Walker were among 172,000 Canadians wounded in the First World War, according to Canadian War Museum’s website. They are buried not 20 metres apart from each other, in an older section of Evergreen Cemetery.

