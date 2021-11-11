IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks comes out for Remembrance Day service

(L-R) Pte. David Mark and Pte. Cody Thate salute the Grand Forks cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler(L-R) Pte. David Mark and Pte. Cody Thate salute the Grand Forks cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Grand Forks Royal Canadian Legion’s Colour Guard makes its way to the cenotaph. Pictured from left to right are John Lepage, Mick Hanlon, David Davies, Megan Bain and Terry Doody. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Grand Forks Royal Canadian Legion’s Colour Guard makes its way to the cenotaph. Pictured from left to right are John Lepage, Mick Hanlon, David Davies, Megan Bain and Terry Doody. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede lost her son, MCpl. Darrell Jason Priede, when his Chinook helicopter crashed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on May 30, 2007. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSilver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede lost her son, MCpl. Darrell Jason Priede, when his Chinook helicopter crashed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on May 30, 2007. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Royal Canadian Legion’s Frank Soroka (Branch 059) emceed Thursday’s service. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Royal Canadian Legion’s Frank Soroka (Branch 059) emceed Thursday’s service. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
A father and son watch Thursday’s service from behind a pylon on 72nd Avenue. Photo: Laurie TritschlerA father and son watch Thursday’s service from behind a pylon on 72nd Avenue. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Stephane Dionne, Dep. Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue gives a salute in front of the department’s honour guard. Photo: Laurie TritschlerStephane Dionne, Dep. Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue gives a salute in front of the department’s honour guard. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Deanna Hnatiw said trumpets The Last Post. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDeanna Hnatiw said trumpets The Last Post. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Ken Cruickshank, President at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059, gives an 11th hour salute. Photo: Laurie TritschlerKen Cruickshank, President at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059, gives an 11th hour salute. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Grand Forks Border Bruins came out for Thursday’s service with Assistant Coach Shane Gorman. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Grand Forks Border Bruins came out for Thursday’s service with Assistant Coach Shane Gorman. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
(L-R) Canada Border Service Agency members Mike Whyte, Heidi Stiles, Joe McLean stand next to the CBSA’s Warren McKay and his son, Chase, a member of the B.C. Sheriff’s Service. Photo: Laurie Tritschler(L-R) Canada Border Service Agency members Mike Whyte, Heidi Stiles, Joe McLean stand next to the CBSA’s Warren McKay and his son, Chase, a member of the B.C. Sheriff’s Service. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Mark Rosengren holds the service records of his grandfather Robert Rosengren and great uncle Keith B. Davidson, both of whom served with the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMark Rosengren holds the service records of his grandfather Robert Rosengren and great uncle Keith B. Davidson, both of whom served with the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Métis elder Jean Lloyd (right) spoke at Thursday’s service. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMétis elder Jean Lloyd (right) spoke at Thursday’s service. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Gazette

The service was held at the cenotaph outside City Hall

