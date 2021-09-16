Chief Seigler to leave Grand Forks fire dept.

Seigler is headed for a new posting closer to his family

Grand Forks’ fire chief is leaving the department to serve out his career where it began.

George Seigler, who started as a volunteer firefighter in Courtenay, took over Grand Forks Fire/Rescue in November 2019. He finishes there on Oct. 7, after which he’s due to start as the Courtenay Fire Department’s newest Dep. Chief of Operations.

READ MORE: Grand Forks appoints new permanent fire chief

“To me, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” he told The Gazette on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Seigler grew up in Courtenay, where he said most of his family still lives, including his parents, now in their autumn years. The same goes for his wife, Tina.

But after three and a half years at the department, it can’t be easy to walk away.

“To be honest, it’s bittersweet,” he said, adding, “I’m going to miss our department.”

Seigler went on to praise his “dedicated and committed” crew of volunteers. “I can’t say enough about them. They’re dedicated and committed and they’re very professional.”

He was on the ground during the freshet of 2018, when he said he worked alongside the crew, then under Chief Dale Heriot, for almost 30 days straight.

“I had a day off within that time, and I remember feeling guilty that I was able to mow my lawn,” he said.

Dep. Chief Rich Piché said his boss had been supportive and easy-going. “We were in the trenches for a while there, just me and him,” Piché said of the months before Dep. Stephane Dionne joined the top ranks.

Returning the compliment, which no doubt extended to Dionne as well, Seigler said, “I can walk away knowing the department’s in good hands.”

Mayor Brian Taylor said that while he was sorry to see Seigler go, the Chief had given more than fair warning before he put in his papers.

“He hasn’t left us slack-footed on this,” Taylor noted, adding that city management would be hiring a replacement soon enough.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersGrand Forks