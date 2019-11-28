George Seigler joined the Grand Forks fire department in April 2018 as the deputy chief of operations and training. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks appoints new permanent fire chief

Acting Grand Forks fire chief George Seigler was appointed to the permanent position on Nov. 25

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue has a new permanent fire chief, the City of Grand forks announced Nov. 28.

Former Deputy Chief George Seigler, who has been the acting chief since July, was appointed to the position on Monday by city council. Fire department members were informed of Seigler’s promotion at a Nov. 27 practice.

“Following a comprehensive recruiting process, the City was pleased to determine that our final selection to fill the permanent role was in fact already in position,” said Grand Forks interim CAO Ron Mattiussi in a press release. “Mr. Seigler has the experience, professionalism, and education to lead the fire department.”

The former Nelson fire fighter replaces Dale Heriot as the department’s chief, following the former chief’s official departure from the post in July. Heriot had been on administrative leave since early May 2019, following allegations of bullying and harassment. Before taking on the role of acting fire chief, Seigler was the deputy chief of operations and training for the Grand Forks department.

Seigler served as a firefighter in the Comox Valley for more than 15 years before taking jobs firefighting in Iqaluit and Nelson. He joined the Grand Forks fire department in April 2018.

According to a city release, 34 candidates from Canada and even overseas put their names in for the fire chief position, which closed for applications in September. The city then contracted an external consultant to create a shortlist before city and regional district administration members interviewed the selected candidates.

The Grand Forks fire department provides services for approximately 7,500 residents in the City of Grand Forks and RDKB Area D.

