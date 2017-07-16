VIDEO: Red Cross ramps up wildfire relief efforts

The Canadian Red Cross increasing wildfire aid efforts in Kamloops.
“We have volunteers on the ground who are registering evacuees for the $600 assistance,” said Georgiana Schuring of the Red Cross.
While delays have plagued the organization’s efforts, B.C. and Yukon Red Cross vice-president Kimberley Nemrava told Black Press on Saturday that the first wave of cash assistance had gone this weekend.
RELATED: Wildfire evacuees frustrated with Red Cross waits
Another cot unfolded for #BCFires evacuees. Let us know ur ok. Register at https://t.co/t8HsPgc138 or 1-800-863-6582 pic.twitter.com/pdl5snqwNq— Red Cross BC (@RedCrossBC) July 16, 2017