Grand Forks to host Women's March
Grand Forks will be hosting a Women's March in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday morning.
News
Four American skiers injured in avalanche near Rossland
Four U.S. skiers were airlifted back to Spokane with broken bones following an avalanche near Rossland on Thursday.
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early
News
LETTER: Council needs to enforce bylaw
Dave Milton argues that disregarding the bylaw has long-term consequences.
News
City approves $500,000 in design funding
City council discussed $500,000 in funding during a private recess in council chambers
World News
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
-
News
Ross wins NDP nomination race
-
News
City closing affordable housing survey this week
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
Breaking News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
-
Business
Horgan takes on Clark, forest companies
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Fake news is all around us
-
News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
-
News
B.C.'s first-time home buyer program attracting applicants, minister says
-
Lifestyle
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
-
Opinion
OPINION: Hunger mattered to a lot of people in 2016
-
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
-
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
-
Breaking News
RCMP investigating after jewelry theft at local store
-
News
City begins budget process Monday
-
News
Grand Forks sees rise in assessment values
-
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
-
Our Town
RCMP warn of vehicle thefts on Highway 3
-
Our Town
It's a girl, first baby born at KBRH
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Community
Memories of Christmas before the iPhone and XBox
-
Community
Trends from Christmases past
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Sports
Water aerobics has many benefits
-
Entertainment
Dave Soroka: A thousand songs
-
Business
Mack not quite ready to retire