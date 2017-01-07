- Home
Wood stove exchange program aims to make Boundary air cleaner
The RDKB received $6,500 for the wood stove exchange program
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
News
Two person race for NDP nomination
NDP supporters in Boundary-Similkameen have two very different nominees to choose from when they select their candidate.
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
Our Town
It's a girl, first baby born at KBRH
Keira Mackenzie Dowkes made her entrance to the world three weeks early making her the first baby born in 2017 at KBRH.
World News
All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam
Police warn of counterfeit gold bars
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
RDKB to drop Boundary recycling contract
News
Ringing in the New Year at the library
News
Bruins' bus vandalized
News
Year in Review
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
News
Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston
News
UPDATE: Heavy snowfall closes major highways
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
News
George Michael dead at age 53
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
Community
Memories of Christmas before the iPhone and XBox
News
Therapeutic cannabis dispensary opens in Grand Forks
Community
Trends from Christmases past
Our Town
RCMP warn of vehicle thefts on Highway 3
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
Sports
Water aerobics has many benefits
Opinion
Yippee, school's back!
Entertainment
Dave Soroka: A thousand songs
Business
Mack not quite ready to retire