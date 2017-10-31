The government announced some vehicle access restrictions for burned over areas in the Kootenays

Vehicle access being restricted in burned over areas in Kootenays

Hunting regulation changes in response to wildfires in the Kootenay Region

Some popular hunting areas are being closed to vehicle access during hunting season in order to protect big game in areas burned during this past summer’s fires.

An information bulletin from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural resource Operations and Rural Development states that while wildfires can have beneficial impacts on wildlife, wildfires have also increased the vulnerability of hunted big game wildlife. Newly built fire guards coupled with existing fire guards from previous fires, and other industrial road construction, have enabled greater hunter access to remote habitats that were previously only accessible by foot. Lines of sight for hunters have increased dramatically in some areas of high fire severity where vegetation has burned.

In order to better protect wildlife, effective immediately five fire perimeters in the area have been restricted to vehicle access. These are fire perimeters in the vicinity of White/Bull River, Linklater Creek, Lamb Creek, Soowa Mountain and Island Pond. This order is not just for this year, but until vegetation has recovered. The areas will be closed to vehicle access from September 1 to June 30 each year.

The Ministry also states that as part of wildfire recovery efforts, areas will be prioritized for reforestation and wildlife habitat restoration.

Previous story
Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman
Next story
B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Just Posted

Wirischagin given three months house arrest

The former city councillor appeared in court on two impaired driving charges

BWC applies for federal money on homelessness plan

Dara Sutton spoke to council on Oct. 16.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

VIDEO: Three workers identified as victims of Fernie ammonia leak

A local state of emergency will remain in effect until Oct. 24 after the leak at the ice rink

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Most Read