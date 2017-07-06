Police seeking suspect following alleged sexual assault

Midway RCMP are seeking the public’s help in the case of an alleged stranger sexual assault on Tuesday at Boundary Creek Provincial Park.

According to a news release distributed by B.C. RCMP communications staff on Thursday morning, RCMP are continuing to investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the washrooms of Boundary Creek Provincial Park between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. on July 4. Police are still actively searching for the suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to the release, a 69-year-old woman was travelling alone in her vehicle on Highway 3. She observed “a man in a newer silver Toyota” pull up beside her car, look at her, and pull in behind her. The woman reported to RCMP that he followed her until she pulled into Boundary Creek Provincial Park to use the restroom.

“The woman told police she observed the man keep on driving westbound on Highway 3. However, as she was exiting the washroom, the woman was allegedly confronted by this man who physically forced her back into the washroom where she was sexually assaulted. The woman reported being able to physically fight off the suspect and escape in her vehicle,” reads the release.

Following the alleged assault, the woman drove immediately to Midway RCMP detachment.

RCMP are continuing to search Highway 3 and Highway 33 for the suspect, with assistance from Kelowna RCMP, South Okanagan RCMP and Grand Forks RCMP in addition to the RCMP helicopter. The park has been reopened following its initial closure in conjunction with the police investigation.

”The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his forties, approximately 6 feet tall and of an average build. He is described as having short blond/brown hair and was sporting a greying mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue on blue plaid shirt with a western yoke and pearl snaps, pointed black cowboy boots with curled up toes, black jeans with a belt which may have had an eagle or a bird emblem. He may have had a chain attaching his wallet to his jeans,” according to press release.

The victim, who is identified as being 69 years old, suffered minor injuries. RCMP Victim Services have been made available.

“Police are pursuing all avenues of investigation available to identify the man allegedly responsible for this random sexual assault,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau, E Division Senior Media Relations Officer. “We urge anyone who may have any information as to the suspect’s identity to contact police immediately. We also are encouraging the public, especially those travelling alone, to remain vigilant and take every precaution to enhance their own personal safety”.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.