Missing a mountain bike? RCMP advise stolen bikes recovered

Grand Forks RCMP have recovered three bikes believed to be stolen recently.

Missing a mountain bike? The Grand Forks RCMP are advising residents that they have recovered three bikes they believe to be stolen.

According to a media release distributed Thursday morning, Grand Forks RCMP have recovered three mountain bikes in all – two in May and one on July 4.

“Mountain Bike #1 is a Rocky Mountain ‘Soul’ brand mens 21 speed mountain bike; Mountain Bike #2 is a Supercycle youth/childs 21 speed mountain bike. On July 4 the Grand Forks RCMP recovered a Giant “Trance” 27 speed dual suspension mountain bike,” reads the release.

RCMP are advising that if you believe one of these bikes may be yours, a sales receipt of detailed description must be provided to claim the property. If you believe you own one of these bikes, call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.