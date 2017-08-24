Mike Duffy sues Senate, RCMP

Duffy is seeking millions of dollars in damages and compensation

Sen. Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the RCMP for the way they handled accusations about his expenses.

Duffy filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court on Thursday, seeking millions of dollars in damages and compensation for loss of income and benefits.

The claim alleges his suspension by the Senate was unconstitutional and that the RCMP were negligent in their investigation.

In a statement, Duffy said he and his family suffered stress and serious financial damage and that his lawsuit is as much about the future as it is about the past.

“My civil action raises questions which go to the heart of our democracy,” he said.

“If this action succeeds in bringing charter protections to all who work on Parliament Hill, this will be my greatest contribution to public life.”

The Prince Edward Island senator landed in trouble with the Senate in late 2012 when questions were first raised about housing expenses claimed against a home he had lived in for years before he was appointed to the Senate.

The senators suspended him without pay for almost two years and the RCMP charged him with 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

In April of last year, Duffy was acquitted on all counts.

Ontario Court Justice Charles Vaillancourt said Duffy’s actions weren’t criminal, even if they raised eyebrows.

Soon after, Duffy returned to Parliament Hill.

The Canadian Press