UPDATE: Northbound closed on Coquihalla due to ‘major’ vehicle incident

The accident occured south of Merritt Saturday afternoon

UPDATE: The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope, due to a reported vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, that stretch of Highway 5 is closed at Comstock Road.

An update is expected at 12:30 p.m.

More to come.

