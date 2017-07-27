Habitat begins work on new homes

Habitat for Humanity volunteers worked on pouring the cement footings at the new Habitat for Humanity Southeast B.C. build on 72nd Ave. Volunteers converged on the site of what will be a duplex, while the building of a single family home is to begin next door in a few weeks time. All three residences will be energy-efficient, three-bedroom homes and are projected to be complete by the end of the year. Anyone interested in applying to be a partner family can stop by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at its new 7281 Fifth Street location for an information package. (Della Mallette/Grand Forks Gazette)