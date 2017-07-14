Firefighters prepare for another long day

Firefighters in Princeton gear up for another day behind the fireline.

Preparing for what will likely be another 15 hour day in the hot blazing sun behind the fire-line, two Princeton firefighters gear up to battle the 3,000 hectare blaze.

Chris Pries and Logan Imrich are based at a camp on Princeton Summerland Road and started their day at 6 a.m.

The two were both cheerful and reported having a good night’s sleep.

There are currently 156 firefighters on scene working to gain containment, currently the blaze is 35 per cent contained.

Only one minor injury has been reported by fire crews in the last six days.

According to Incident Management Team information officer Marg Drysdale, BC Wildfire has serious concerns about the next two days.

“We really want people to be aware that we are going to be getting gusts of winds of up to 50 km an hour and we are still going to have conditions that are extremely hot and dry,” said Drysdale.

There are currently 126 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares currently burning in the province.