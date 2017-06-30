Crown asks for jail time for Bountiful polygamy case

Sentencing hearing begins for polygamy members and parents who took teenage daughter to marry leader

The former husband and wife who were found guilty of taking their 13-year-old daughter across the border to marry the leader of their polygamous sect should spend six to 18 months in jail.

That’s according to special prosecutor Peter Wilson, speaking at Brandon James Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore’s sentencing hearing Friday at B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.

The former couple was convicted in February after they took their daughter from Bountiful, a polygamous community in southeastern B.C. associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, into Colorado in 2004 to marry now-imprisoned Warren Jeffs, the church prophet and leader.

Wilson argued there is no case law to reference, meaning that it is a first impression sentencing.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson argued a conditional sentence should be appropriate.

Wilson, who was appointed by the provincial government to serve as crown counsel, is also prosecuting polygamy charges against Winston Blackmore, Brandon’s younger brother, and Jim Oler.

In February, Oler was acquitted on the same charges as the Blackmores.

That trial recently concluded in May, and a verdict is expected in July.

More to come.