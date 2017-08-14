Cannings saddles up to ride across the riding

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP will ride his bicycle across the riding from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30.

Richard Cannings, South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP, will ride the riding for the second year in a row.

Last year he decided to complete a bicycle trip through the riding, which gave him a unique chance to meet the people, businesses and industries that make up the riding.

“Last years ride was such a success and I’m really look forward to hitting the trails again,” he said in a press release. “Everyone is invited to join in on the ride and I look forward to hearing what everyone has to say.”

Related: Cannings finds new appreciation for South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

The tour will use a combination of rail trails and highways, starting in Glenfir, north of Naramata, on Aug. 22 and finishing in Crescent Valley on Aug. 30. The trails are an important attraction for tourism and a key economic driver for many small communities throughout the riding.

“I enjoy riding these rail trails myself, and one of the reasons for this cycle trip is to highlight their importance to the riding,” said Cannings, who will be in the South Okanagan on Aug. 23.

Like last year, Cannings invites people to ride sections of trails with him as he travels from community to community. He has scheduled also numerous coffee and meal breaks at various points where the public could meet him to share their concerns, ideas and suggestions for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay. The complete itinerary is available at richardcannings.ndp.ca.