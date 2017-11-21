B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

BC’s Copper Mountain Mining Corporation has announced the $93 million acquisition of an Australian company.

When the move is completed next March it will double CMMC’s production to 160 million pounds of copper per year, and put the Canadian firm in control of expansive mineral claims.

“It’s generating a lot of excitement with our people,” said company president Jim O’Rourke.

Altona Mining’s key asset is a 100 per cent undeveloped open pit, Cloncurry Copper Project, in Queensland Australia, with over 2 billion pounds of copper.

In addition to the identified resources Copper Mountain will be able to explore nearly 4,000 kilometers of “prospective targets” in the mineral rich region.

“The change in the price of copper changed things substantially,” said O’Rourke. “Realistically we are really strong believers in an upcoming bullish copper market and so to have copper assets at this point greatly strengthens the company.”

Not long ago the company’s future was uncertain in the face of depressed copper prices.

“About a year ago, when the price of copper was $2, we were struggling to make ends meet, but with the increase in the price of copper we have been able to gain in terms of some cash but also in terms of paying back some of our debts.”

In the last quarter copper sold at $2.91.

The $93 million price tag will be paid in CMMC stock, and the corporation receives $30 million in cash.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation owns 75 per cent of Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton BC, where it employees 455 people.

The firm recently announced an extended lifespan for that site as the result of positive exploratory drilling.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
VIDEO: Coquihalla reopens near Merritt
Next story
Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

Just Posted

Council announces support for full-time BETHS shelter

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday night by Mayor Frank Konrad.

Grand Forks Remembers

Photos from the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Grand Forks.

Proportional representation options raised

The workshop was held at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

Fifty-five years later, a veteran recognized

Ron Ackles is a Canadian Merchant Navy veteran from the Second World War.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

B.C. groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Most Read