B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

The B.C. government is putting $500,000 towards making more skin-to-skin attachment care available to premature babies and their parents across the province.

The therapy, called Kangaroo Mother Care, benefits all babies, but especially preemies.

It involves placing a baby, wearing only a diaper, on the chest of one of the parents. The baby and parent are then secured in a wrap to keep the tightly together.

Kangaroo mother care is meant to last 24/7 or at bare minimum, for 90 minutes.

A baby is considered premature if it is born three week before its due date.

“The Kangaroo Mother Care model of care means less separation for families and is a key way to help ensure these vulnerable babies get the very best start in life,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

READ: New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Skin-to-skin attachment has been shown to help newborns and their parents get out of the hospital earlier.

About 5,000 babies are born prematurely in B.C. each year. They are especially at risk for hearing loss, vision problems, behavioural problems and neurological disorders.

The funding will pay for training, equipment and the rolling out of the program B.C.-wide.

“BC Women’s [Hospital] has educated families on how to safely practice skin-to-skin Kangaroo Care for many years and has seen the positive results,” said Dr. Horacio Osiovich, head of neonatology at BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre. “We’re happy to see this program extended across the province – a move that will benefit B.C.’s most fragile babies and their families.”

