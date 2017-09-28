Instagram/dolfvermeulen

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis light up night sky above B.C.

The northern lights were out in full effect Wednesday night throughout much of the province.

It was a sight to see Wednesday night in many areas around British Columbia as the northern lights — or Aurora Borealis — were on full display in the night sky.

Photos and timelapse video show the green hues beautifully cast against the half moon sky with stars twinkling above.

Here are some of our favourite images and if you have more you’d like to share, post them below or send them to your local Black Press editor.

Finally saw them!🙌📸 Northern Lights – Whistler, BC

