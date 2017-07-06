The Grand Forks and District Recreation Commission is seeking volunteers who might have a vested interest in The Grand Forks Aquatic Centre and the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

The Recreation Commission advises management on the operation of the physical structure and the programming at both facilities. If you are interested in becoming a Recreation Commission member, please give our office a call and we can provide more details on the volunteer position.

It is very important to protect your family from the harmful rays of the sun. GFREC would like remind you to apply sunscreen and wear a hat while enjoying the beautiful summer sunshine.

If you are planning a summer outing to the beach or river and need extra life-jackets, take advantage of the life-jacket loan program GFREC provides to the community free of charge. You can book out a life-jacket for a day or arrange for up to a week. We have various sizes available from infant to large adults.

The Canadian Swim Patrol program goes beyond the basic swim lesson program. It focuses on advanced water safety skills and stroke improvement along with Endurance swimming.

The club format teaches basic leadership skills, preparing participants for more advanced Lifesaving training and working towards a career in Aquatics.

This summers’ Canadian Swim patrol camp will be held July 24-28th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, The registration fee is just $85 for the 10 hour program.

To register for this summer’s Canadian Swim Patrol camp, please contact us at 250-442-2202 or send an email to gfplay@rdkb.com.